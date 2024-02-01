Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

SYK stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,831. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

