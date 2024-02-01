Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.24. 46,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $230.38.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

