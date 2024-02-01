Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 596.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,448 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 1.24% of CBIZ worth $32,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $23,490,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 232.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 13,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

