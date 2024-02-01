Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,310 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Indivior worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $23,101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $21,912,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Indivior by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

