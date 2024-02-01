Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $397,031,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.81. 296,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $248.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

