Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 172 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,187.94. 318,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,780. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,083.41 and a 200 day moving average of $948.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

