Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,873 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.14. 32,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,176. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

