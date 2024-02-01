Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,625 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.50. 30,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.71 and a twelve month high of $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

