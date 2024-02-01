Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $5.61 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 19,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

View Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.