Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 666,750 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 456,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,710. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Report on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.