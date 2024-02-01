Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Installed Building Products worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.41. 56,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $201.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

