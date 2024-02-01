Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.26% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $50,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

