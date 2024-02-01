Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 58,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,666. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

