ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ACDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $386,000.

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

