ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4.9% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. 440,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 700,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth $809,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

