Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Progyny worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGNY

Progyny Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.