ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 609,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,382,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $932.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

