Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STNE

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.