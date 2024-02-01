Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Microelectronics Stock Up 4.0 %
UMC stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
