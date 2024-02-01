Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $26.60. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 391,911 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

