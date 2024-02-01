PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $166.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

