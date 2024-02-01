PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $210.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

PTC traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,133. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

