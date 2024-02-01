PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $26.60

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.56. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 1,359 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

