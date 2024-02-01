Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.