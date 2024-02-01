Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $46.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $45.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $188.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,510.00 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,551.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,431.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

