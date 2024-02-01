Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issued By Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $46.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $45.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $188.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCA stock opened at $1,510.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,551.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,431.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,401.25.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
