Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

AMZN opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,001,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

