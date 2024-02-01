Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

