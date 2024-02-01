Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 789,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

