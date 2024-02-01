Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 2,549 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 318.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
DPZ opened at $426.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
