Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

