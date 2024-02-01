Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

