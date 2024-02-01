Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

