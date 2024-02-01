Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

LBRT stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,907 shares of company stock worth $1,693,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

