Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 445,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

