Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.85 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $287,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $2,274,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.4 %

ALSN stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.