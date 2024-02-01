Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $2.14 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 306.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after buying an additional 2,461,316 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

