Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 22,600 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.4 %

G opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

