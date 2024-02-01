Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 98,200 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TEGNA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 925.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

