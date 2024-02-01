Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of AR opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

