Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $69.21 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.