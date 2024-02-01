Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.