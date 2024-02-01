Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

