Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 411,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.