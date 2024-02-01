Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

