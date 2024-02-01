Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 19,654 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 129.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 85,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

