Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 54,319 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

