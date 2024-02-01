Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,356,368.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,729 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $205.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

