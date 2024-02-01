Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

