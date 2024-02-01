Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BP were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.43.

Shares of BP opened at $35.10 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

